The ACC on Saturday night rescheduled two Miami football games as Hurricane Irma approaches South Florida.

Miami's trip to rival Florida State, scheduled for Sept. 16, now will be played Oct. 7 in Tallahassee. Miami's home game against Georgia Tech was pushed back from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14 to comply with ACC scheduling policies for teams playing Thursday night games.

Coach Mark Richt on Wednesday dismissed Miami players and coaches to help their families prepare for the storm. Miami coaches and many players evacuated the area, and an assistant coach told ESPN.com on Wednesday that there's no timetable for the team to reconvene. Another concern is damage to team facilities from the hurricane.

Miami on Wednesday canceled its road game at Arkansas State scheduled for Saturday.

Florida State also canceled its home game Saturday with Louisiana-Monroe. Both campuses remain closed through most or all of next week.

"It quickly became clear that it was in the best interest of our players, coaches and fans to reschedule next week's Miami at Florida State game," ACC commissioner John Swofford said in a prepared statement. "Typically, it's not easy to reschedule games, but in this instance, there was a clear path to adjust quickly and effectively. I appreciate the leadership at our schools and with our television partners as this process was seamless, and we were able to adjust in as fair a way as possible."

The Georgia Tech-Miami game was moved back to Oct. 14 because ACC rules require teams playing on Thursday nights to have equal or full rest. Miami had been scheduled to be off on Oct. 7.

Miami is next scheduled to host Toledo on Sept. 23. Florida State is next scheduled to host NC State on Sept. 23.