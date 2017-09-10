Louisiana Tech and Mississippi State bumbled and stumbled to recover a bad snap, resulting in a wild, must-see play. (0:43)

How a team gets 3rd-and-goal from own 7-yard line (0:43)

Louisiana Tech didn't get many opportunities to score against Mississippi State on Saturday night.

And even when it did, things went from good to bad fast -- really fast.

Editor's Picks Mississippi State easily handles Louisiana Tech 57-21 Nick Fitzgerald threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Mississippi State over Louisiana Tech 57-21 on Saturday night.

Poised to slice into a 57-14 deficit early in the fourth quarter, Louisiana Tech was looking at second-and-goal from the Mississippi State 6-yard line when chaos broke loose:

A high snap sailed over quarterback J'Mar Smith's head and skirted downfield. Smith tried to land on it but couldn't. Mississippi State defensive back Maurice Smitherman tried to land on it but couldn't. His teammate C.J. Morgan tried to scoop it up but couldn't, instead inadvertently kicking the ball downfield all the way to Louisiana Tech's 7, where receiver Cee Jay Powell finally corralled it.

Six yards away from the end zone just seconds earlier, Louisiana Tech instead faced a third-and-goal -- with 93 yards to go for a touchdown. Of course, it didn't get there, punting two plays later in what ultimately was a 57-21 defeat.

Prior to Saturday night's game, the most yards needed to convert a first down since 2004 was 57, when Georgia had third-and-57 against Tennessee in 2011.

And the loss of 89 yards also marked the worst negative play in FBS since at least 2004.