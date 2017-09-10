COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Quarterback Baker Mayfield said planting the Oklahoma flag on Ohio State's logo at midfield of "the Shoe" was a "last-minute" decision, but that he was planning on putting some sort of exclamation point on the fifth-ranked Sooners' 31-16 victory over the No. 2 Buckeyes.

"Part of it was (what happened) last year," said Mayfield, referring to Ohio State's 45-24 rout of the Sooners in Norman. "It was embarrassing for them to sing their fight song on our field. They're probably feeling the same way right now."

Mayfield took the flag near from where the Oklahoma band was in one corner of the stadium, ran with it down the opposite sideline, then dashed to midfield, where many of his teammates were waiting. He jabbed the turf with it as his teammates cheered.

Mayfield, who completed 27 of 35 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns, said the celebration stemmed from few picking his Sooners to win. Oklahoma was better than a touchdown underdog against Ohio State.

"Nobody picked us on (College) GameDay," he said. "You see it on social media throughout the week, about 80 percent of the country picking Ohio State to win. Right now, we believe in ourselves.

"And quite frankly, that's all that matters."