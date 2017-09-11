Ohio State, Auburn, Notre Dame need to go back to the drawing board

The Tigers' defense was shutdown Saturday, recording 11 sacks against Auburn and coming up just shy of the school record. (0:58)

Auburn fans can measure their disappointment on Saturday by counting the amount of times Jarrett Stidham was sacked. (They needed more than two hands.)

Notre Dame fans can count the amount of failed third-down conversions or one-possession losses they've endured in the past two seasons.

Ohio State fans need only to point to an opposing quarterback planting a crimson-and-cream flag at midfield in the Horseshoe.

After two weeks of the 2017 season, Auburn, Notre Dame and Ohio State are among the biggest disappointments in college football.

And it's not because Auburn lost to defending national champion Clemson on the road or because Notre Dame fell to Georgia by a point or because Ohio State was steamrolled by Oklahoma in the second half at home.

Urban Meyer is still looking for answers for his sagging passing attack. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

No, these traditional bluebloods have been disappointments in the first two weeks because after an offseason filled with significant changes and declarations about how deficiencies have been corrected, the Tigers, Fighting Irish and Buckeyes look a lot like they did last season.

And that's not a good thing.

Ohio State wasn't a bad team last season, at least not until it played Clemson in a College Football Playoff semifinal. The Tigers clobbered the Buckeyes 31-0, which was the first time an Urban Meyer-coached team was ever shut out.

Following that embarrassment, Meyer replaced his co-offensive coordinators with former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson, who was forced to resign in December following allegations of mistreatment of Hoosiers players.

Wilson, who was regarded as one of the sport's best offensive minds as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator, was hired to inject new life into OSU's offense, and quarterback J.T. Barrett was supposed to flourish in his fourth season as a starter.

But the early results have been alarming: Ohio State scored 13 points in the first half of a 49-21 win at Indiana on opening night, and then scored only a field goal in the first half of a 31-16 loss at home to Oklahoma.

The team that was supposed to contend for a Big Ten title and yet another CFP appearance suddenly looks like the third-best team in its division -- behind defending Big Ten champion Penn State and rival Michigan.

"[Our] offense was bad," Meyer told reporters Saturday night. "So we're going to do what we do, and that's go back to work as hard as we possibly can, starting somewhat tonight and tomorrow, and figure this thing out."

Where do the Buckeyes begin? Not with a quarterback change. Meyer remains committed to Barrett, a fifth-year senior, who is 27-5 as a starter and was voted OSU's first three-time captain. But Barrett's struggles in the passing game go back to last season, when he failed to throw for 150 yards in a 30-27 win over Michigan in two overtimes and again in the loss to Clemson in the CFP. In fact, he has thrown for fewer than 200 yards in four of the past five games.

Barrett has been criticized for flourishing in games against overmatched Big Ten foes such as Rutgers and Maryland but struggling in games against more formidable opponents.

Meyer admitted that Barrett is going to receive a lot of the criticism for the offense's early struggles but was adamant he isn't considering a change.

"A lot of it is going to be on him," Meyer said. "But a lot of it, until I watch the tape, that's just the nature of the beast. Last week, we threw the ball decently and had 300 yards passing, and this week we did not. I'm never going to point a finger at a quarterback.

"I'm going to make it perfectly clear, there's not a bull's-eye on J.T. Barrett. It's part of the system and a group that have to get better."

In fairness, Barrett isn't the only one to blame. In Meyer's first 64 games at Ohio State, the Buckeyes averaged 41.9 points and failed to score 20 only twice, according to ESPN's Stats & Information. In the past five games, OSU is averaging 22.4 points and failed to score 20 three times.

Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham was constantly under pressure against Clemson on Saturday night. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

As bad as Ohio State's offense has looked, Auburn's has performed worse, which isn't good for head coach Gus Malzahn. After the Tigers lost five games or more in each of the past three seasons, Malzahn turned over the offense to new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who transferred from Baylor last year.

After a 41-7 victory over Georgia Southern in the opener in which Auburn's offense still looked discombobulated at times, it imploded in a 14-6 loss at Clemson. Stidham was sacked 11 times and held to only 79 passing yards. Auburn averaged .52 yards per play in the second half and had only 117 yards of offense.

Auburn has allowed 14 sacks in two games, and Lindsey attributes some of them to poor offensive line play, missed blocks by running backs and Stidham's holding the ball too long. The Tigers have new starters at left tackle and right guard.

"We don't hit our quarterbacks in practice," Lindsey said, "so those guys get the comfort of sitting back there and holding the ball."

The Tigers have lost their past four games away from home and seven straight against AP top-three opponents.

"Anytime you have a performance like this, we're going to evaluate everything and get the best plan moving forward," Malzahn said. "We're going to be a good offense before this is all said and done. I promise you that. We will get better, just like we did last year."

Notre Dame did not have much of a home-field advantage against Georgia thanks to a large contingent of traveling Dawgs fans. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Don't ask Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly about close losses. The Fighting Irish fell to Georgia 20-19 on Saturday, their eighth one-possession loss since the start of the 2016 season, which is most among FBS teams (Texas is the next-closest with five).

The Fighting Irish had the ball in the final minute, but Bulldogs linebacker Davin Bellamy sacked quarterback Brandon Wimbush and forced him to fumble. Linebacker Lorenzo Carter recovered the ball to seal the victory for Georgia, which overcame 12 penalties, two turnovers and was starting a freshman quarterback, Jake Fromm, for the first time.

It was a disappointing outcome for the Irish, who went 4-8 in 2016, which led Kelly to completely overhaul his program. He hired offensive coordinator Chip Long from Memphis, defensive coordinator Mike Elko from Wake Forest and former Nevada coach Brian Polian to oversee special teams. Kelly hired 17 new staff members, including a strength and conditioning coordinator.

Kelly turned over the play calling to Long and vowed to spend more time in the day-to-day oversight of the program. He also promised to be less abrasive and show more of his warm-and-fuzzy side.

Yet, when a reporter asked Kelly on Saturday night about how he would handle another close loss, he repeatedly cut her off and pointed out it wasn't a one-possession loss against Georgia. It was only a one-point loss.

Apparently, that's considered improvement at Notre Dame these days.