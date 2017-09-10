The college football season is only two weeks old, and already it has claimed its first Power 5 coordinator.

On Sunday night, Missouri announced that defensive coordinator and linebackers coach DeMontie Cross was being relieved of his duties effective immediately.

The news comes on the heels of not just Saturday's 31-13 loss to South Carolina but also a Week 1 game in which Missouri allowed Missouri State to score 43 points. All told, the Tigers' defense has allowed the 17th-most points in the FBS this season.

"I am very appreciative of all that DeMontie has done for Mizzou and am sorry that this did not work out, however, after careful evaluation, I believe it is important to make this change now," Missouri coach Barry Odom said in a statement released by the university.

It is not clear who will take over as coordinator.

One possible replacement might be Odom himself. Odom, who took over calling the defense late last season, served as Missouri's defensive coordinator for four seasons before he took over as head coach in 2016.

The move to occupy two positions isn't unheard of. In the SEC, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason serves as the team's defensive coordinator and has done so since 2015.