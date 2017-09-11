After an 0-2 start that included a historic upset loss to Liberty, Baylor Bears is making a quarterback change.

The Bears will start sophomore Zach Smith this week at Duke in place of Anu Solomon, who first-year coach Matt Rhule said was "banged up" in Saturday's loss to UT-San Antonio. Solomon, a transfer from Arizona, started Baylor's first two games, completing 43.6 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

"Zach will go and we'll rally around him and see what he can do for us," Rhule said of Smith, who started Baylor's last four games as a freshman in 2016.

Baylor's loss to Liberty marked the second biggest upset involving an FBS team since 2005, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. Liberty was given just a 2.2 percent change to win but prevailed 48-45.

Baylor is 0-2 for the first time since 2003, when it finished 3-9 under another first-year coach in Guy Morriss.