Rutgers offensive coordinator Jerry Kill remains hospitalized because of a minor seizure he suffered after being struck on the sideline during Saturday's game.

Scarlet Knights coach Chris Ash said Monday that Kill will be released from the hospital soon and could rejoin the team later Monday or Tuesday, depending on how he is feeling. Kill has epilepsy and had several seizures during or after games while working as Minnesota's head coach, eventually resigning from his job because of health reasons in October 2015.

"Early in the game after the first drive, he got tumbled up," Ash said Monday. "He was really discombobulated in the first half from it and had some headaches Saturday night. It hasn't been confirmed or identified as the reason yet, but he had a minor seizure [Sunday] morning. But he is fine. He is still waiting to be released from the hospital."

Ash said Kill fell after a play that ended on the Rutgers sideline, which resulted in Eastern Michigan being penalized for a late hit on Scarlet Knights quarterback Kyle Bolin. Ash thinks Kill can coach this weekend against Morgan State as long as his doctors allow it. Kill has coached Rutgers' first two games from the sideline. Ash said he and Kill may discuss the option of having Kill call plays from the coaches' booth going forward.

"Obviously because of the medical history of Jerry, we've had contingency plans in place if something like this were to happen and there was a long-term situation that would cause him to miss work," Ash said. "Right now, we're pretty confident that's not going to be the case."

Kill, 56, spent last season as an associate athletic director at Kansas State, working with the football team but not in a coaching capacity. Ash hired Kill as Rutgers' offensive coordinator in December.