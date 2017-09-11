        <
        >

          LSU's Arden Key cleared to play for first time this season

          2:23 PM ET
          • Alex ScarboroughESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the SEC.
            • Joined ESPN in 2012.
            • Graduate of Auburn University.
            Follow on Twitter

          LSU star pass-rusher Arden Key will be available to play for the first time this season against Mississippi State, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters on Monday.

          Key, who missed all of spring practice for what Orgeron described as "personal reasons," was cleared by doctors to return to the field after recovering from shoulder surgery.

          "He's going to work hard all week in full contact, and we're going to play him as much as we can," Orgeron said. "We're going to see during the week how much he can do."

          Key, a junior, had a school-record 12 sacks last season.

          He was a First Team Preseason Coaches All-SEC selection at linebacker.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.