LSU star pass-rusher Arden Key will be available to play for the first time this season against Mississippi State, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters on Monday.

Key, who missed all of spring practice for what Orgeron described as "personal reasons," was cleared by doctors to return to the field after recovering from shoulder surgery.

"He's going to work hard all week in full contact, and we're going to play him as much as we can," Orgeron said. "We're going to see during the week how much he can do."

Key, a junior, had a school-record 12 sacks last season.

He was a First Team Preseason Coaches All-SEC selection at linebacker.