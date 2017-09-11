UCF's home game against Georgia Tech on Saturday will not be played, as the University of Central Florida continues to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott asked UCF to accommodate up to 1,000 National Guard personnel, as well as 250 vehicles, in and around Spectrum Stadium. The National Guard personnel are using the locker rooms and other stadium facilities as part of the hurricane recovery effort.

UCF allowed some of its players to return to their families last week, and the school doesn't know when the team will be back together.

"We're honored to host the National Guard and play a part in helping our community and state recover from Irma," UCF athletic director Danny White said in a statement. "On behalf of our student-athletes, athletics staff and fans, I promise the Knights will do everything we can to assist in recovery efforts."

The teams, the American Athletic Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference looked into rescheduling the game, but they couldn't arrive at a solution.

"We are in complete agreement with the decision," Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury said in a prepared statement. "While we're disappointed for both teams' student-athletes, coaches and fans, recovering from the effects of Hurricane Irma should be and is the top priority for UCF and the entire state of Florida at this time. We wish them the very best in their recovery efforts and look forward to meeting on the gridiron down the road."

The Knights had to cancel last week's game with Memphis as they braced for the storm. The game originally was moved up a day, and Memphis traveled to Florida before returning back to its campus.

The UCF campus remains closed through Wednesday. UCF's next game would take place Sept. 23 at Maryland. The Yellow Jackets host Pittsburgh that same day.