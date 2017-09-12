South Florida's home game Friday night against Illinois will take place as scheduled.

The game's status at Raymond James Stadium was in doubt after Hurricane Irma passed through Tampa over the weekend. South Florida had canceled last week's game against UConn as it braced for the storm. ESPN will televise Friday's game at 7 p.m. ET.

"We are grateful that our student-athletes, staff and their families are safe and accounted for," South Florida athletic director Mark Harlan said in a prepared statement. "After consulting with university leadership and the Tampa Sports Authority, we are confident that Friday's game can proceed safely as scheduled without impacting the recovery efforts. Our thoughts remain with all of those impacted by the hurricane in Florida and elsewhere, and we express sincere gratitude to all first responders for their efforts."

South Florida will practice Tuesday afternoon, its first workout since last Thursday. All players are expected to attend, and all of the Bulls coaches are with the team, a spokesman confirmed to ESPN.

While South Florida will play this week, Central Florida on Monday cancelled its home game against Georgia Tech. Florida International cancelled its road game at Indiana. The Miami-Florida State game has been postponed to Oct. 7 in Tallahassee.