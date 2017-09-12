Rutgers offensive coordinator Jerry Kill is back at work and resuming his normal duties after being hospitalized for a seizure.

Scarlet Knights coach Chris Ash said Kill returned to the office Monday, shortly after being released from the hospital. Kill had the seizure early Sunday, his first seizure in several years. Kill had to resign as Minnesota's head coach in October 2015 because of issues related to his epilepsy. He suffered several seizures during or after games while working at Minnesota.

Ash expects Kill, 56, to coach Saturday when Rutgers host s Morgan State, describing the situation as "a minor setback." Kill was struck on the sideline during last week's game against Eastern Michigan and hit his head, but Ash said the incident might not have directly caused the seizure the following morning.

"There's a possibility of a number of things, including the sideline [hit]," Ash said Tuesday on the Big Ten coaches' teleconference. "But that is not the definite thing that triggered anything. They don't know what happened. He hasn't had one in two years. He's been completely healthy. He was getting his sleep. He's been on a good diet. Obviously when you start to play games the stress level goes up. There's more nights with less sleep and that could contribute to it also.

"They just have to make sure he's consistent with his medication, and we don't really have any concerns moving forward right now.''