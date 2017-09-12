Minnesota's Conor Rhoda makes the pass to Tyler Johnson, who runs for a 67-yard touchdown in the first quarter over Oregon State. (0:40)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck has named Conor Rhoda as the team's full-time starting quarterback. Fleck also says quarterback Demry Croft will not be with the team when the Golden Gophers take the field on Saturday against Middle Tennessee State because of disciplinary issues.

Fleck made the announcements on Tuesday as the Gophers (2-0) began preparation for the Blue Raiders (1-1). Fleck did not specify what Croft did to merit the discipline, but stated that if a player does not do the right things he "will not play. And it does not matter who you are."

Rhoda and Croft split time at quarterback through the first two games. Fleck says he was waiting for one of them to step forward as a leader of the team, and that Rhoda did just that in a 48-14 win at Oregon State last week.