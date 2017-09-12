The 2017 Michigan football season will be chronicled in a series to be released on Amazon Prime in January 2018.

Michigan and Amazon are partnering with the Big Ten Network and The Montag Group, a talent agency, for the documentary, the university announced Tuesday.

The series will contain exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of the team and will feature the lives of the student-athletes as well as coach Jim Harbaugh and his assistants. It will show the team not only on the football field, but in academic environments and within the Ann Arbor community.

"We are proud to partner with Amazon Prime Video in documenting our University of Michigan student-athletes' daily experiences and lifelong lessons learned both on the football field and in the classroom," Harbaugh said in a statement. "We welcome judgment! We embrace this opportunity to showcase our 2017 University of Michigan football team to a vast audience around the world."

The No. 7 Wolverines (2-0) host Air Force on Saturday.