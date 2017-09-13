When Murray State defensive lineman Bishop Woods and his fiancée, Caitlin Myers, woke up Tuesday morning, they did not anticipate ending the day as husband and wife.

But there they were, several hours later, at midfield of Roy Stewart Stadium exchanging "I dos."

Congratulations to the new Mr. & Mrs. Woods! pic.twitter.com/bQCMT7fwgM — MurrayStateFootball (@racersfootball) September 13, 2017

Woods and Myers, who have been a couple since 2014 and welcomed a son, Benjamin, into the world four months ago, were tired of waiting. During the day, Woods learned that offensive line coach Brian Hamilton was an ordained minister and asked him if would be willing conduct a ceremony.

"When?" Hamilton asked.

"Today?" Woods replied.

"Sure, why not."

So Woods called Myers and told her the good news: He found someone who could marry them. They didn't have to make the one-hour drive to the courthouse and could have a ceremony in front of their friends.

She was in.

Bishop Woods was ready to get married ASAP -- and lucky for him, offensive line coach Brian Hamilton is an ordained minister. Brian Hamilton

They rehearsed before practice and when it was over, they had a wedding.

"We kind of made it up on the fly," Woods said. "Coach Ham is one of my favorite coaches. He's been teaching me a lot of about fatherhood and other things."

It was an unexpected honor for Hamilton, who was thrilled to play a role in the couple's special moment.

"Life of being a college football coach," Hamilton said. "You get to be a part of kids' lives. It was fantastic for me to share that with them."

Their families weren't there, but Woods, who is from Atlanta, said when he called his mom to tell her, she couldn't stop crying. And during the ceremony, neither could he.