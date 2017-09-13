New Mexico coach Bob Davie is under investigation for allegations involving player mistreatment and a compromised drug-testing program, according a report from NMFishbowl.com.

The website reported Thursday that the university retained an external investigator to conduct the probe, which was sparked by exit interviews with New Mexico student-athletes this spring. The university confirmed there is an ongoing investigation into athletics but did not provide any details, including whether the probe involves Davie.

"I can confirm there is an initial review and preliminary investigation underway in Athletics," New Mexico spokeswoman Cinnamon Blair said in a statement to ESPN. "We will not be offering any additional details or comment until the full inquiry is complete."

The NMFishbowl.com report cites notes from members of New Mexico's athletic council during the exit interviews, in which outgoing football players "felt awkward around (Davie)" and said he had "no personal relationship with players."

Davie is in his sixth season at New Mexico and owns a 28-27 record with the Lobos, whom he has guided to bowl appearances in each of the past two seasons. New Mexico (1-1) visits Boise State on Thursday night.

The 62-year-old Davie coached Notre Dame from 1997 to 2001 before becoming a college football analyst for ESPN and ABC.