The Houston Cougars will wear a universal name patch on the back of their jerseys Saturday against fellow Bayou City school Rice featuring "Houston" as a tribute after the floods of Harvey.

Cougars safety Garrett Davis, a team captain, told the Houston Chronicle the players were informed Tuesday of the uniform customization.

"It's pretty cool," Davis said. "It will keep the motto of playing for the city. It won't necessarily be a game about us.

Editor's Picks Ed Oliver's unbreakable bond with Houston First, the five-star recruit stunned football fans by picking Houston. He never wavered after his coach, Tom Herman, headed for Austin. Now, with his hometown rebuilding from Hurricane Harvey, Ed Oliver is committed to his city.

Houston gets NCAA OK to aid Harvey victims University of Houston officials have been granted a special waiver by the NCAA to begin distributing donated T-shirts and shoes to people affected by Hurricane Harvey. Cougars men's basketball coach Kelvin Sampson started the campaign on Twitter. 1 Related

"We'll be able to go out and fight for the city, fight for the people whose houses were damaged and aren't able to do the things we are able to do."

The jersey plans did not require the NCAA's permission, a source told the Chronicle.

The game will be the Cougars' second after their scheduled opener at UTSA was canceled. They held on to beat Arizona 19-16 on Saturday night in a game that was delayed by a week.

Rice started their season with a loss to Stanford in Australia before beating host UTEP on Saturday.