Two brothers who played college football and were featured in the Netflix series "Last Chance U" have been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Tennessee.

Camion Patrick and Isaiah Wright are among four men charged in connection with the death of Caleb Radford on July 25. Radford, 18, was found stabbed multiple times on a street in Louisville, Tenn. On Aug. 3, Alcoa (Tenn.) police announced the arrests of two suspects: Keshawn Hopewell, 21, and Itiq Green, 28.

Wright, 20, was arrested Wednesday by Harriman (Tenn.) police. Indiana University police arrested Patrick, 22, on Wednesday in Bloomington, Ind. Wright is being held at the Blount County Justice Center in Maryville, Tenn.

IU police arrested Patrick on Wednesday. He is being held at the Monroe County Correctional Center in Bloomington, Ind. There is no information yet on an extradition hearing or date.

Patrick played wide receiver and running back at Indiana but dealt with multiple injuries, and on July 20 was granted a medical hardship waiver, ending his career but allowing him to remain on scholarship. The school suspended him Wednesday following his arrest. The one-time Tennessee recruit spent two years at East Mississippi Community College before joining Indiana, where he had six receptions and four rushes in 2016.

Wright, a running back, earned a scholarship offer from Auburn but also went to East Mississippi, site for the "Last Chance U" series. He was featured in the second edition of the series, which took place during the 2016 season. Wright and Patrick both talked about the challenges they faced as children in foster care, as their mother had left them and their father was in prison.

After a promising start to the 2016 season, Wright sustained an injury and often clashed with coach Buddy Stephens. He ended up enrolling at Division II West Georgia but left school before the 2017 season.