Army has signed coach Jeff Monken to a multiyear contract extension, it was announced Thursday.

Terms were not released.

"Jeff has been the right fit for the Army West Point football team since his arrival and this extension is a natural progression." Army athletic director Boo Corrigan said. "In addition to building a winning program on the field, Jeff and his staff, including our Officer Representatives, believe strongly in the academy's larger mission of developing leaders of character to lead the U.S. Army. We're excited that Jeff will continue to lead our football program in the years to come."

Monken is in fourth year at Army and has a 16-23 record.

Last season, the Black Knights beat Navy for the first time since 2001 and won a bowl game for the first time in six seasons, beating North Texas in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Army (2-0) visits No. 8 Ohio State (1-1) on Saturday.