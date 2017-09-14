Miami announced Thursday it will practice at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, as it prepares for its game against Toledo on Sept. 23.

The South Florida area suffered extensive damage as a result of Hurricane Irma. The University of Miami campus remains closed as emergency crews assess the damage. Power remains out for a large portion of Miami-Dade County.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens has been determined to be safe for the game against Toledo.

Miami coach Mark Richt decided early last week to release his players as the hurricane loomed in the Atlantic Ocean. Many returned home to be with their families. Others came to Orlando, where the university set up hotel accommodations for those who had nowhere else to go.

The entire Miami football team is scheduled to arrive in Orlando on Friday, but practice dates have yet to be determined. Miami has not practiced since Sept. 6.

Its game last weekend against Arkansas State was canceled, and its game against rival Florida State originally set for this weekend has been moved to Oct. 7.