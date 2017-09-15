A federal appeals court is allowing an Ohio man convicted of rape as a teenager to play in a college football game Saturday.

The court declined to block a judge's decision to allow 21-year-old Steubenville resident Ma'lik Richmond to play for Youngstown State for at least the next 14 days.

Youngstown State appealed the decision Friday morning. The court dismissed the school's appeal Friday afternoon.

Richmond sued the university after it allowed him to join the football team and then told him he couldn't play this season.

He is seeking reinstatement to the team's active roster along with attorney fees and an unspecified amount in damages.

A preliminary hearing on the injunction is set for Sept. 28.

Richmond served about 10 months in a juvenile prison after he and a Steubenville High School teammate were convicted in 2013 of raping a 16-year-old girl. The case brought international attention and led to allegations of a cover-up to protect Steubenville's storied football team.