A knee injury that has plagued No. 23 Tennessee senior safety Todd Kelly Jr. since last season has sidelined him indefinitely, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Tennessee visits No. 24 Florida on Saturday. Kelly did not make the trip to Florida and will undergo further testing.

Kelly, a senior, played in Tennessee's first two games and had seven total tackles. Last season, Kelly led the Vols with 71 tackles, and had two interceptions, starting 11 of Tennessee's 12 games.