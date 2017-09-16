LOS ANGELES -- Over the next two days, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will host a pair of football games.

The USC Trojans and Texas Longhorns kick off Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PT, and less than 24 hours later, the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Redskins will do the same. It takes more than 1,000 people working around the clock to allow the 94-year-old stadium to pull double duty.

From field maintenance to parking enforcement to security, it's a complex operation that requires many levels of coordination and planning. This weekend, more than 150,000 fans are expected to converge on the Coliseum for these two games, and ESPN.com takes an inside look at just what it takes to make it all possible.

This story will be continuously updated from the Coliseum with pictures, videos and interviews with those involved in making it all happen.

Wednesday, 11 a.m.: Planning at the Coliseum starts months in advance, but each Wednesday before a home game, representatives from several departments meet to discuss logistics for game day. What went right? What went wrong? How do they fix it? Another bigger meeting occurs the following day involving LAPD, LAFD and other outside entities involved to help get everyone on the same page. Kyle Bonagura, ESPN Staff Writer

Wednesday, noon: The Coliseum operations staff worked back-to-back USC and Rams games lasts weekend and will do so again this weekend. The result is very little sleep, but sometimes they're able to catch a few Zs on an air mattress in the office. Kyle Bonagura, ESPN Staff Writer

Wednesday, 1 p.m.: One of the challenges of sharing a field is trying to swap back and forth from different paint jobs. It's hard to completely hide the evidence of the previous game. They waited until late in the week to start painting for the USC-Texas game. Kyle Bonagura, ESPN Staff Writer

Saturday, 10 a.m.: The hashmarks and numbers aren't painted until the morning of the game. Kyle Bonagura, ESPN Staff Writer

Saturday, 12:35 p.m.: Scott Lupold is in his first year as the grounds manager at the Coliseum. He's responsible for the upkeep of the grass and converting the paint jobs back and forth from USC to Rams among other things. Here he explains some of the challenges his team faces. Kyle Bonagura, ESPN Staff Writer 1:26 Saturday, 12:35 p.m.: Scott Lupold is in his first year as the

Saturday, 1:15 p.m.: Brian Grant, the Sr. associate director of facilities and project management, and his team arrive at the Coliseum at 6 a.m. to coordinate efforts to get the site ready. He'll work through the night and try to grab a couple hours of sleep between 2-4 a.m. Kyle Bonagura, ESPN Staff Writer 1:58 Saturday, 1:15 p.m.: Brian Grant, the Sr. associate director of facilities and