AUBURN, Ala. -- Auburn right tackle Darius James was carted off the field on a stretcher after being injured in the second quarter against Mercer on Saturday.

On a 3-yard run by Kamryn Pettway, James went down and teammate Mike Horton landed on his back. The 324-pound senior remained sprawled out on the turf, face down and showing no movement while being treated.

James' neck was stabilized and he was flipped over gently onto a backboard before being lifted onto the stretcher. Both teams kneeled in front of the respective benches, clearly concerned about James' condition.

Auburn announced that James had feeling in all his extremities and was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for further evaluation.

As he was taken off the field on a cart, James was applauded by the crowd of more than 80,000 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, but he never appeared to move. His arms were folded across his stomach, while his head -- with helmet still on -- was taped down on the backboard.