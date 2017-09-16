Week 3 Power Rankings: Lots of questions after the top three

Here's what we know three weeks into the 2017 season.

Alabama and Clemson, national championship dance partners the past two years, still own the spotlight. Oklahoma is right there, too, led by its break-dancing QB.

And that's about it, folks.

Oklahoma State, Penn State and Washington have dominated weaklings. USC and Michigan have been tested and not lost but looked shaky at times. Florida State and Miami are talented teams with one-game résumés.

This week, it was tough to fill all 25 spots. Teams needed some combination of excellence, quality wins and, in some cases, no lopsided losses (bye-bye, Bayou Bengals). Vanderbilt and Memphis are ranked, while Tennessee is not. Can you hear those cowbells? Mississippi State debuts at No. 15.

After No. 13, the rankings get weird. But that's to be expected in Week 3. We should learn much more in Week 4.