HOUSTON -- In their first game in the city since Hurricane Harvey hit, Houston and Rice showed solidarity before their rivalry game kicked off Saturday night.

A moment of silence in memory of victims of Harvey was observed before the game. Texas officials said recently that at least 82 lives were lost as a result of Harvey, which impacted Houston and other areas along the Texas coastline, including Corpus Christi and Port Arthur.

The teams also joined for a team-wide pregame handshake. Every player from the Owls and Cougars met at the middle of the field to shake hands in a show of unity before kickoff.

At halftime, the schools' bands also displayed unity. The Spirit of Houston and the Rice Marching Owl Band engaged in a joint performance of "Amazing Grace" to recognize Harvey victims.

Special pregame moment as the two teams shake hands before the first FBS game in Houston, post Harvey pic.twitter.com/jAhYT95Lc1 — Rice Football (@RiceFootball) September 17, 2017

The two schools, which are separated by only seven miles and are the two closest FBS programs nationally, are meeting in their crosstown rivalry for the first time since 2013. Houston leads the series 29-11 all time.