LOS ANGELES -- Texas left tackle Connor Williams left the Longhorns' game against USC with a knee injury and will not return, the school announced.

Williams was a consensus All-American in 2016 and widely regarded as Texas' best player. He left the field early in the second quarter and was taken to the locker room shortly thereafter. The Longhorns are also banged up at quarterback.

True freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger got the start for a second straight week in place of Shane Buchele. Buchele injured his shoulder in the season opener against Maryland and isn't back to full health.