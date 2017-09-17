Oregon State's Jake Luton gets carted off field with a leg injury after a targeting call, and he gives his team thumps up on the way out. (1:50)

Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of the Beavers' 52-23 loss at Washington State on Saturday night after taking a hit to the head from safety Jalen Thompson.

Teammates were told that Luton was moving his extremities and was "gonna be alright," according to The Oregonian/Oregon Live.

Luton, who had appeared to be knocked unconscious, gave a thumbs up as he left the field.

"His health's bigger than all of this," running back Ryan Nall told The Oregonian/Oregon Live after the Beavers' 52-23 loss in Pullman. "At the end of the day, you want to make sure he's OK, and we got good word that he's gonna be alright.

"We're gonna pray for him and his family. I don't know exactly what (the injury) is, but they told us that he's gonna be OK."

Coach Gary Andersen didn't offer details on Luton's condition following the game.