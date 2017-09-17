The South Carolina star receiver briefly returned, then had to go to the locker room for examinations. He had five catches for 122 yard and a TD. (0:58)

Star South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel will miss the rest of the season after breaking his leg in the Gamecocks' 23-13 loss to Kentucky on Saturday night in Columbia.

It's a major loss for South Carolina; Samuel had six touchdowns in the team's first three games. One came against the Wildcats, as Samuel kicked off Saturday night's scoring with a 68-yard receiving touchdown on the opening play.

But Samuel was slow to get up after a 9-yard catch in the third quarter. He was taken into the medical tent and returned to the field shortly after. But Samuel's appearance did not last long, as he walked into the locker room, finishing the night with five catches for 122 yards and one score.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced the extent of the injury after the loss, South Carolina's first this season.

"I believe it's his fibia. I don't have all the information, but I know he's going to be out for the year," Muschamp said. "Disappointed for him, he's a wonderful young man. He came off the field and tried to go again."

Samuel had opened the season on a tear, with two touchdown receptions, two kick returns for a score and a rushing TD entering Saturday.

South Carolina has lost four straight to Kentucky and will face Texas A&M and Tennessee in road contests in the next four weeks.

"He's an outstanding teammate and an outstanding friend," quarterback Jake Bentley said. "He's going to be hard to replace."

Information from the Associated Press was used in reporting.