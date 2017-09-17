AUBURN, Ala. -- Auburn backup quarterback Sean White has been arrested on a charge of public intoxication.

Jail records show that the 21-year-old White was taken to the Lee County Detention Center at 3:28 a.m. Sunday. He was jailed on $500 bond.

Coach Gus Malzahn is aware of the situation and is gathering all the facts before determining appropriate action, according to a team spokesman.

White had been suspended for undisclosed reasons for the first two games. He started 16 games the past two seasons but lost the preseason competition for the job to transfer Jarrett Stidham.

White was limited in the spring while recovering from a broken right forearm suffered in the Sugar Bowl.

The Tigers beat FCS team Mercer 24-10 on Saturday.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.