Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams suffered a sprained MCL and PCL in his left knee and will be out indefinitely, the team announced Sunday.

Williams, a preseason All-American and the Longhorns' starter at left tackle, suffered the injury in the team's 27-24 double-overtime loss Saturday at USC. After an MRI revealed the extent of the injury, team doctors determined that Williams will undergo arthroscopic surgery within the next 10 days. There is no timetable for his return at this point.

Senior Tristan Nickelson, who started the Longhorns' first two games at right tackle this season, filled in for Williams after his injury Saturday. Redshirt freshman J.P. Urquidez, who was an ESPN 300 prospect in the Longhorns' 2016 class, is listed as the backup to Williams at left tackle on the team's official depth chart.

The Longhorns (1-2) have an open date in Week 4 before returning to the field Sept. 28 at Iowa State.