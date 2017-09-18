Auburn backup quarterback Sean White was dismissed from the team on Monday, coach Gus Malzahn announced.

"Sean White is no longer a part of our football program at Auburn," Malzahn said in a statement. "He has made poor decisions that are not in the best interest of our program, and more importantly, himself. We appreciate his time at Auburn and wish him nothing but the best."

On Sunday, White was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.

Jail records show that White, 21, was taken to the Lee County Detention Center at 3:28 a.m. Sunday. He was jailed on $500 bond.

White had been suspended for undisclosed reasons for the first two games. He started 16 games the past two seasons but lost the preseason competition for the job to transfer Jarrett Stidham.

White was limited in the spring while recovering from a broken right forearm suffered in the Sugar Bowl.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.