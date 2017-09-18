ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black will need surgery to repair "a crack" in his foot, coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday.

Black left Saturday's win over Air Force on the back of a golf cart after injuring his foot. Harbaugh said Monday that he isn't sure whether Black will be healthy enough to play at any point in 2017.

The freshman from Connecticut started all three games in September and is currently the Wolverines' leading receiver. He made 11 catches for 149 yards in his first three college games, including one deep touchdown reception in the season opener against Florida.

Black would be eligible for a medical redshirt year since he has played only three games thus far. No. 8 Michigan starts Big Ten play this week with a trip to Purdue.