SPOKANE, Wash. -- Linebacker Peyton Pelluer of No. 18 Washington State broke his foot in Saturday's victory over Oregon State and is done for the season.

The Lewiston Tribune and The Seattle Times reported Monday that the senior defensive leader suffered the injury that likely ends his college career.

While Washington State does not disclose injuries and declined to confirm the reports, Pelluer's father, Scott, described the injury to The Seattle Times.

Pelluer, a 6-foot, 225-pound middle linebacker, left the Oregon State game early in the second quarter and did not return.

He was coming off a 14-tackle performance against Boise State that earned him Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors.

The Cougars host Nevada on Saturday.