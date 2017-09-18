NORMAN, Okla. -- To all Oklahoma fans still upset about their team's collapse in 2014, Baker Mayfield has identified a culprit.

"I blame Katy Perry," he joked on Monday at the team's weekly news conference.

It's not a crazy theory.

In 2014, an undefeated Oklahoma team prepared for a matchup against a ranked TCU squad in Fort Worth, Texas.

The same day Perry, the pop star, was featured on College GameDay from Oxford, Mississippi, as the celebrity guest picker.

#TBT to @katyperry making a move on current Texas A&M QB Trevor Knight. https://t.co/GeHKff2OCw — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 7, 2016

When asked for her pick on Oklahoma-TCU, Perry went with Oklahoma and said she was basing her choice on "looks," before announcing she wanted to connect with Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight, clearly a "Firework" to her. "Trevor Knight, you hear me?" Perry said. "Trevor Knight, call me."

Knight never called. And Oklahoma lost to TCU that day and finished 4-5 in its final nine games overall. The Sooners also were embarrassed in a 40-6 loss to Clemson in the Citrus Bowl.

Perhaps a phone call would have negated the Perry curse? We'll never know.

Mayfield, currently ranked second among Division I quarterbacks in passer rating, also was asked Monday if he favored Perry or Taylor Swift, Perry's former bestie turned nemesis, after what happened in 2014.

"I don't think there is any comparison," he said.

Team Taylor has another loyal supporter in Norman, it seems.