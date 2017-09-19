Defensive lineman Byron Cowart, a former No. 1 recruit nationally, has decided to leave Auburn and will transfer, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Cowart, a 6-3, 283-pound junior, had had not made much of an impact for the Tigers and had three total tackles this season through three games.

The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2015 class, Cowart, who didn't have any career starts at Auburn, had difficulty cracking the school's talented defensive line rotation the past few years. He also missed three games during the 2016 season after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.

Cowart, who began his career at defensive end before moving inside to tackle, played in every game as a freshman and saw action in 10 games as a sophomore last season.

The Tigers are ranked second nationally in total defense this season.

