The state attorney in Gainesville, Florida, told ESPN on Tuesday that he expects to receive details about a potential criminal case involving nine suspended University of Florida football players by early next week.

State attorney Bill Cervone said he contacted University of Florida police on Monday for an update on the case. He said UF police told him they hoped to finish their criminal investigation by the end of this week or early next week. The case would then be forwarded to Cervone's office, which will decide whether to pursue criminal charges.

Multiple sources told ESPN that police are investigating multiple purchases the players made at the university bookstore. None of the players has been criminally charged.

"Whatever they bring to me, we'll look at it and evaluate it as quickly as we can," Cervone said. "It seems to be a garden-variety credit card fraud situation that we get all year long. I don't think there's anything exceptional here, other than maybe the people involved."

Star receiver Antonio Callaway and starting tailback Jordan Scarlett are among the players who were suspended from playing in the No. 20 Gators' first two games. Their status for Saturday night's game at Kentucky (7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) remains unchanged, according to UF officials.

A University of Florida police spokesman has declined to answer questions about the investigation, and the university hasn't yet responded to an open-records request for incident reports.

Gainesville Police Department spokesman Ben Tobias told ESPN on Tuesday that his department also has a separate credit card fraud case involving suspended defensive lineman Jordan Smith. Tobias said he didn't know when that investigation would be finished.

Callaway, who led the Gators with 54 catches for 721 yards with three touchdowns last season, was cited for misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of drug equipment during a traffic stop by Gainesville police on May 13.

Alachua County circuit court records also reveal that Callaway, a junior from Miami, has been cited three times by Gainesville and UF police for driving with a revoked or suspended license, most recently on Jan. 22.

In December 2015, a female Florida student accused Callaway of sexually assaulting her, but a Title IX hearing officer cleared him of wrongdoing in August 2016. The woman and her witnesses boycotted the hearing because the university appointed an attorney who was also a Gators football booster to hear the case. Callaway was never criminally charged in the incident.

According to the hearing officer's ruling, Callaway testified that he was "high on marijuana" during the encounter with the woman and stated that he was "so stoned I had no interest in having sex with anyone."