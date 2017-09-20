Kent State quarterback Nick Holley will miss the rest of the 2017 season after suffering a knee injury, according to coach Paul Haynes.

George Bollas will start for the Golden Flashes against No. 19 Louisville on Saturday. Bollas, a senior, has 1,213 passing yards over the past three seasons with four touchdowns and nine interceptions.

"We believe in George,'' cornerback Demetrius Monday said, according to The Cleveland Plain Dealer. "In many ways, he's a lot like Nick. He's a real positive guy. If he makes a mistake, he comes right to us and says, 'get the ball back for me, D."

Kent State (1-2) has 223 passing yards this season, which includes a 1-yard passing effort in a season-opening loss to Clemson.

Holley had thrown for 106 yards this season but was also the team's leading rusher with 207 yards on 35 carries.

The Golden Flashes were already without backup quarterback Mylik Mitchell due to a knee injury.