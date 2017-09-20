LSU Tigers' running back Derrius Guice is "very questionable" to play Saturday when the Tigers meet Syracuse, coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday.

Guice, the SEC's leading rusher in 2016, left the Tigers' 37-7 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday with what Orgeron told local reporters earlier this week was a "minor injury," but on Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference, Orgeron indicated Guice's status was uncertain.

Derrius Guice has almost half of LSU's rushing yards this season. Kim Klement/USA Today Sports

Orgeron called Guice's status "very questionable," and indicated that Guice did not practice on Tuesday. Orgeron did not disclose the nature of Guice's injury.

Guice is the conference's fifth-leading rusher currently, with 300 yards and four touchdowns in three games for the Tigers (2-1).