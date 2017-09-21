LSU Tigers running back Derrius Guice won't play Saturday when the Tigers meet Syracuse, coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday.

According to The Advocate of Baton Rouge, Orgeron said on his radio show that Guice "will not play this week, but he is getting better."

Guice, the SEC's leading rusher in 2016, left the Tigers' 37-7 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday with what Orgeron told local reporters earlier this week was a "minor injury," but on Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference, Orgeron indicated Guice's status was uncertain.

Derrius Guice has almost half of LSU's rushing yards this season. Kim Klement/USA Today Sports

Orgeron had also indicated the running back did not practice Tuesday. Orgeron did not disclose the nature of Guice's injury.

Guice is the conference's fifth-leading rusher, with 300 yards and four touchdowns in three games for the Tigers (2-1).

Information from ESPN's Sam Khan Jr. was used in this report.