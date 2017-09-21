Austin Peay will play a third FBS opponent this season after the Governors added an Oct. 28 visit to UCF on Thursday.

UCF had two games called off to due to Hurricane Irma and had replaced only one of them before the NCAA approved a waiver Thursday for Austin Peay to add a 12th regular-season game to its schedule so the Knights could get back to 11.

Austin Peay is sacrificing its bye week to play the game at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

"We have certainly been praying for them, and we are glad to be able to help Central Florida out," second-year coach Will Healy said. "This game will be a great opportunity for us to be able to continue to build our brand. We will be lining up against one of the probable favorites to win the American Athletic Conference, so it will be tough, but it will also be a great experience for our kids."

This is the third meeting between the two programs, with UCF winning 10-7 in 1983 and Austin Peay evening the series with a 24-21 triumph a year later.

Austin Peay (1-2) played well but lost to Cincinnati and Miami (Ohio) to open the 2017 season. The Ohio Valley Conference program then beat Morehead State 69-13 on Saturday night to end a 29-game losing streak, which had been the fifth-longest in FCS history. Spectators tore down the Fortera Stadium goalposts in celebration.