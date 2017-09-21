        <
          Clemson loses place-kicker Greg Huegel to torn ACL

          5:57 PM ET
          • David M. HaleESPN Staff Writer
          Clemson will be without place-kicker Greg Huegel for the remainder of the season after the junior tore his ACL on a field goal attempt late in Wednesday's practice.

          Huegel was a Groza Award semifinalist last season and a fixture on Clemson's national championship team. He booted two field goals last week in a win over Louisville, including a career-long 49-yarder.

          "It was a freak accident," coach Dabo Swinney said. "We were in the two-minute drill, which we do at the end of every Wednesday practice. A defensive player rolled into him after his kick."

          Huegel walked off the field after practice, but tests later revealed the extent of the injury.

          Junior Alex Spence is expected to take over kicking duties. He had six kickoffs last season and connected on the lone PAT of his career.

