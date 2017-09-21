The Nebraska Cornhuskers fired athletic director Shawn Eichorst on Thursday, and some members of the school's football community aren't exactly mad about it.

Eichorst's firing comes only three games into the season and five days after Nebraska (1-2) was upset 21-17 by Northern Illinois. University Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a statement that Eichorst's "efforts have not translated into on-field performance."

Many former football players tweeted some particularly strong feelings about Eichorst, who had been at the helm of Cornhuskers athletics since 2012 following a brief stint in the same position at the University of Miami. In December 2014, Eichorst made a controversial decision to fire then-head coach Bo Pelini despite Pelini's 67-27 record at Nebraska.

Former quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. and former cornerback Josh Mitchell were the most critical of their former AD.

My dislike for him has nothing to do with him firing Bo. It's a business I get it. But he never supported or team & was as absolutely shady — Josh Mitchell (@J_Mitch05) September 21, 2017

The transition from Osborne to Eichorst was night & day. Athletes went from genuinely cared about to items. That's the last Ima say about it — Josh Mitchell (@J_Mitch05) September 21, 2017

Minnesota Vikings guard Jeremiah Sirles, a Huskers alum, was happy to see Eichorst go. Washington Redskins linebacker Will Compton tweeted that he never knew Eichorst well (Eichorst was hired during Compton's senior season at Nebraska) but hadn't heard good things about him.

See ya! — Jeremiah Sirles (@Sirles71_HSKR) September 21, 2017

Never really knew the AD. I like to think I have phenomenal sources tho... So "per multiple sources" I never heard good things about him — Will Compton (@_willcompton) September 21, 2017

Other thoughts ranged from shock and surprise, to uncertainty, to eagerness for the football program to begin a new chapter.

Opens twitter today : pic.twitter.com/J4YE7ijXPT — Kenny Bell (@AFRO_THUNDER80) September 21, 2017

IMO Eichorst did good things over the last few years for the #Huskers Also some questionable things. Trev is obv nxt but who else is there? — Zach Potter (@ZachPotterTE) September 21, 2017

I never advocate/cheer for the firing of any coaches/administrators & I wish Eichorst the best but now let's turn this program around! #GBR — Eric A Warfield (@Eawarfield44) September 21, 2017

University leaders told ESPN's Mitch Sherman that Eichorst's ouster doesn't impact head coach Mike Riley. Riley is in his third season with the Huskers and was hired by Eichorst to replace Pelini.

Nebraska will open Big Ten Conference play Saturday at home against perennial conference bottom-dweller Rutgers. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

-- Alex Tekip