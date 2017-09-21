        <
          Huskers football community reacts to firing of AD Shawn Eichorst

          7:23 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Nebraska Cornhuskers fired athletic director Shawn Eichorst on Thursday, and some members of the school's football community aren't exactly mad about it.

          Eichorst's firing comes only three games into the season and five days after Nebraska (1-2) was upset 21-17 by Northern Illinois. University Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a statement that Eichorst's "efforts have not translated into on-field performance."

          Many former football players tweeted some particularly strong feelings about Eichorst, who had been at the helm of Cornhuskers athletics since 2012 following a brief stint in the same position at the University of Miami. In December 2014, Eichorst made a controversial decision to fire then-head coach Bo Pelini despite Pelini's 67-27 record at Nebraska.

          Former quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. and former cornerback Josh Mitchell were the most critical of their former AD.

          Minnesota Vikings guard Jeremiah Sirles, a Huskers alum, was happy to see Eichorst go. Washington Redskins linebacker Will Compton tweeted that he never knew Eichorst well (Eichorst was hired during Compton's senior season at Nebraska) but hadn't heard good things about him.

          Other thoughts ranged from shock and surprise, to uncertainty, to eagerness for the football program to begin a new chapter.

          University leaders told ESPN's Mitch Sherman that Eichorst's ouster doesn't impact head coach Mike Riley. Riley is in his third season with the Huskers and was hired by Eichorst to replace Pelini.

          Nebraska will open Big Ten Conference play Saturday at home against perennial conference bottom-dweller Rutgers. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

          -- Alex Tekip

