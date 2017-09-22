LSU star running back Derrius Guice will play this weekend after all, according to head coach Ed Orgeron.

One day after Orgeron had ruled out Guice for Saturday's game against Syracuse, he told reporters Thursday that Guice is now set to play, according to the Baton Rouge Advocate.

Guice left the Tigers' 37-7 loss to Mississippi State last week with what Orgeron termed a "minor injury." Orgeron initially expressed optimism about Guice's availability for this weekend's game.

That changed Wednesday morning, when Orgeron said on the SEC coaches teleconference that Guice hadn't practiced Monday or Tuesday and was "very questionable."

"I don't know if Derrius is going to play," Orgeron said Wednesday morning. Later that night, while fielding questions during his weekly call-in radio show, Orgeron said Guice wouldn't play.

Orgeron then did a 180-degree turn Thursday, saying Guice was able to practice Thursday and would indeed be available.

The SEC's leading rusher in 2016, Guice is the conference's fifth-leading rusher this season, with 300 yards and four touchdowns for the Tigers (2-1).