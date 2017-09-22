The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled Friday that the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be on probation for two years for failure "to monitor its football program" over a five-year period under former coach Kyle Flood.

The Scarlet Knights were accused of seven violations, involving alleged academic, recruiting and drug-testing violations, including failure to monitor the program. The violations allegedly occurred prior to 2016 under Flood.

In addition to the probationary period, which is effective immediately and will last until Sept. 21, 2019, the NCAA reduced the football program's off-campus recruiting days by 10 and official recruiting visits by four (to 36) for the 2017-18 academic year, and it also fined the university $5,000.

Flood, who was suspended three games in 2015 as part of Rutgers' self-imposed penalties, and a former assistant coach were also given a one-year show-cause penalty.

"The former head coach took a casual approach to compliance as it relates to the host program," the NCAA Committee on Infractions said in its decision. "He exercised little, if any, oversight of the group, permitting recruiting staff to administer the program with no supervision. As the individual who had ultimate oversight of all aspects of the football program, it is implicit that the head coach was also responsible for the actions of football hosts and, ultimately, the violations they committed."

Rutgers fired Flood after the 2015 season, and admitted in April that "violations occurred" in the football program under Flood's watch.