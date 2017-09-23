Football fashion report: Throwbacks and Cowboy Hogs

The uniform honors and tributes continue this week.
California honors former QB Joe Roth with throwbacks to its 1976 season when it hosts USC (ABC and ESPN App, 3:30 p.m. ET). Roth played QB for the Bears in the 1975-76 season but died of melanoma, at 21, three months after his final game at Cal.
Roth's No. 12 is the only uniform number retired by the Bears' football program.
For Arkansas' game against Texas A&M this weekend (ESPN and ESPN App, noon ET), the Razorbacks will honor former Hog Jerry Jones in his home stadium. Jones, who was a captain on Arkansas' 1964 national championship team, went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, and the Razorbacks are wearing Dallas Cowboys-themed uniforms.
In Florida, Florida State and Miami return to action for the first time since Week 1. Hurricane Irma made landfall the following weekend, cancelling Week 2 games across Florida and causing the Miami-Florida State game to be moved from Sept. 16 to Oct. 7.
FSU and Miami will join other Sunshine State schools wearing decals on its helmets to remember those affected by the storm.
Remembering our friends and loved ones affected by Hurricane Irma with this decal.
FSU Football EQ September 22, 2017
And when Virginia Tech hosts Old Dominion this week, it will be celebrating the military with American-flag helmet decals.
Closer look. #MilitaryAppreciation helmet for Saturday.
VT Equipment September 19, 2017
Not to be outdone in fashion, ODU will be wearing this all-blue number.
Tough look for @ODUFootball this week.
UNISWAG September 22, 2017
All the colors
The NFL has its Color Rush designs but the colors are almost limitless in college football. This week, Missouri has a gold rush, SMU goes gray, Arizona bears down in blue and Arizona State hosts a Maroon Monsoon.
Under the radar look of the week
Week 4 look for @NWBearcatsFB #FamilyWeekend
Northwest Equipment September 22, 2017
The reigning NCAA Division II national champion Northwest Missouri State host Missouri Southern featuring helmets with the subtly cool red paw. The Bearcats, 3-0 this season, wear the red paw in honor of former head coach Scott Bostwick, who passed away in 2011.