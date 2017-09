The Louisville Cardinals will be without leading receiver Jaylen Smith for Saturday's game against Kent State, coach Bobby Petrino announced.

Smith, a junior, has an injured wrist and will not be active for the game. His 22 catches are twice that of any of Louisville's other receivers, and his 379 receiving yards rank third among ACC players.

The No. 19 Cardinals (2-1) next host Murray State on Sept. 30.