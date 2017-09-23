Oklahoma State has yet to trail in a game this season, resulting in the Cowboys having the most efficient offense in college football and fifth-most efficient defense. (1:28)

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Sixth-ranked Oklahoma State could be without two starting offensive linemen Saturday against No. 16 TCU.

Right tackle Zachary Crabtree is still recovering from a toe injury suffered last weekend at Pittsburgh and is doubtful to play. Right guard Larry Williams injured his ankle during the week and is also not expected to play.

Crabtree, a preseason All-Big 12 selection, has 36 career starts and is the most experienced offensive lineman in the conference. Williams is in his second season as a starter.

Redshirt freshman Teven Jenkins filled in for Crabtree last week. Sophomore Johnny Wilson is likely to fill in for Williams.