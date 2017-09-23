        <
          Oklahoma State expected to be without 2 starting offensive linemen

          12:16 PM ET
          Jake Trotter
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Washington & Lee University
            Follow on Twitter

          STILLWATER, Okla. -- Sixth-ranked Oklahoma State could be without two starting offensive linemen Saturday against No. 16 TCU.

          Right tackle Zachary Crabtree is still recovering from a toe injury suffered last weekend at Pittsburgh and is doubtful to play. Right guard Larry Williams injured his ankle during the week and is also not expected to play.

          Crabtree, a preseason All-Big 12 selection, has 36 career starts and is the most experienced offensive lineman in the conference. Williams is in his second season as a starter.

          Redshirt freshman Teven Jenkins filled in for Crabtree last week. Sophomore Johnny Wilson is likely to fill in for Williams.

