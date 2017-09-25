ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says it was an "egregious" hit that injured Wilton Speight and that the facilities at Purdue weren't sufficient to handle the Wolverines quarterback's injury.

"If I had a stronger word to use, I would use it," Harbaugh said Monday afternoon. "With all the emphasis on protecting defenseless players, it appeared that the player knew what he was doing. He targeted the head. [Speight] was on the ground, and he accelerated."

Speight left Saturday's win over the Boilermakers after he was sacked in the first quarter. After one Boilermakers defender hit Speight, another blitzer hit him in the head and neck area as he fell to the ground.

Harbaugh said he was surprised that the play wasn't flagged as a targeting personal foul. The coach said he planned to contact the Big Ten offices to lodge a complaint about the lack of a penalty.

He said he also planned to ask the conference to re-evaluate the visiting team locker room and medical facilities at stadiums to make sure that player safety was put above "gamesmanship."

Speight was taken to a nearby health center after the injury for X-rays because the coach said Ross-Ade Stadium's medical facilities weren't sufficient to address the issue on site.

"I wish I would've taken a picture of the actual table that is given to the visitors to put players on when they're injured," Harbaugh said. "It looked like it was from the '20s. It's ripped. It's just not good. I think that's a pattern in the Big Ten."

Speight would be out if the Wolverines had a game this weekend, Harbaugh said. No. 7 Michigan has a bye this week, but it's not clear when Speight will be healthy enough to return.

"If we were playing a game this week, he wouldn't be able to play," Harbaugh said. We'll assess it as we go."

Harbaugh said after the game that Speight had a "soft tissue injury" and declined to go into further detail Monday.

Fifth-year senior John O'Korn replaced Speight and led Michigan to a 28-10 victory. He completed 18 of 26 pass attempts for 270 yards and one touchdown.