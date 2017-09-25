Wide receiver Antonio Callaway and starting tailback Jordan Scarlett are among nine suspended Florida Gators players facing multiple third-degree felony charges after a UF Police Department investigation into alleged credit card fraud.

Seven of the suspended players, including Callaway and Scarlett, are facing two third-degree felonies: fraud/swindle in obtaining property under $20,000 and use or possession of another person's ID without consent.

Defensive linemen Keivonnis Davis and Richerd Desir-Jones, linebackers James Houston IV and Ventrell Miller and wide receiver Rick Wells are also facing the two third-degree felony counts, according to Alachua County (Florida) Circuit Court records.

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jordan Smith, meanwhile, is facing three additional felony counts of use or possession of another person's ID without consent.

Freshman offensive tackle Kadeem Telfort, from Miami, faces multiple felony charges in two separate complaints. According to court records, he faces four third-degree felony charges of passing forged or altered instruments, 12 third-degree felony charges of fraudulent illegal use of a credit card and seven counts of third-degree felony use or possession of another person's ID without consent.

In the other incident, Telfort faces six third-degree felony charges for use or possession of another person's ID without consent and one count of fraud/swindle in obtaining property under $20,000.

None of the players has been criminally charged.

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway is among nine Florida players facing felony charges following an investigation into alleged credit card fraud. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

State attorney Bill Cervone told ESPN on Monday that the players were using stolen credit card numbers to add money to their university spending accounts, and in some cases the players used the stolen credit card numbers to make direct purchases.

"Some of them did it one time, and then some of them have multiple offenses," Cervone said.

Cervone said his office just received the sworn complaint affidavits from the UF Police Department on Monday morning.

"What they have brought to me is a probable cause statement," Cervone said. "There's a whole lot of background to be checked before any decisions are made."

Florida officials announced Aug. 13 that Callaway and six other players had been suspended from playing in the season opener against Michigan in Arlington, Texas, and then added Scarlett and Wells to the list on Aug. 30. None of the suspended players have appeared in the Gators' first three games.

Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin and coach Jim McElwain couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The No. 21 Gators host Vanderbilt on Saturday (noon ET, ESPN).