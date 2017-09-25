FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas wide receiver Jared Cornelius will undergo surgery following a left Achilles injury and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Cornelius was hurt early in the second half of the overtime loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Arkansas coach Bret Bielema says a redshirt year is possible for the senior -- as well as potentially entering the NFL draft.

The 5-foot-11, 212-pound Cornelius entered the season as Arkansas' top leading returning wide receiver, finishing with 32 catches for 515 yards a season ago. He missed much of the preseason with a hamstring injury and was fully healthy for the first time this year during the game against the Aggies.

The Razorbacks (1-2, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) host New Mexico State (2-2) on Saturday.